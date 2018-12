EDWARDS COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 2a.m. Saturday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Chevy Pickup driven by Wilder, Kenneth D. Wilder, 51, Lewis, was east bound on U.S. 50 when

The pickup left the roadway to the south into the ditch. It returned to the road, skidded across into the north ditch and rolled.

Wilder was transported to Edwards County Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.