Kansas felon arrested for child endangerment after traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just before 7p.m. Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of SE Morrison and SE Minnesota in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers found the driver to be in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine. Officers arrested Krystal Lee Goodspeed, 22, for the criminal charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Child Endangerment.

Goodspeed was on parole for a drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.