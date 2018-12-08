3 charged with capital murder of couple at Barton County Fair

GREAT BEND – Three individuals have been charged with capital murder in connection with two deaths in July in Barton County, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Two other individuals are charged with related crimes.

Schmidt filed criminal charges against Kimberly Younger, 52, McIntosh, Fla.; Michael Fowler, Jr., 54, Sarasota, Fla.; Rusty Frasier, 35, Aransas Pass, Tex.; Christine Tenney, 38, Santa Fe, Tex.; and Thomas Drake, 31, Van Buren, Ark. The charges are in connection with the deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita, at the Barton County Fair in July.

The charges were filed yesterday and arrest warrants executed today.

The most serious charges against the individuals are as follows:

Younger is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of criminal solicitation and one count of theft. Bond has been set at $1 million. The Younger complaint is available at https://bit.ly/2Ebm3PQ

Fowler is charged with one count of capital murder and one count of theft. Bond has been set at $1 million. The Fowler complaint is available at https://bit.ly/2BWAXbg

Frasier is charged with one count of capital murder. Bond has been set at $1 million. The Frasier complaint is available at https://bit.ly/2RCVzuM

Tenney is charged with three counts of obstructing apprehension. Bond has been set at $10,000. The Tenney complaint is available at https://bit.ly/2GimrPB

Drake is charged with three counts of obstructing apprehension. Bond has been set at $10,000. The Drake complaint is available at https://bit.ly/2E5OGOG