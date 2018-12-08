2018 Keady Classic Scores and Schedule

2018 Keady Classic Schedule

Monday Boys

Macksville 61 Kinsley 36

Larned 62 Kiowa County 48

Monday Girls

Kinsley 28 Macksville 22

Kiowa County 56 Larned 35

Tuesday Boys

Hoisington 60 Spearville 32

St. John 52 Ellinwood 31

Tuesday Girls

Spearville 47 Hoisington 19

St. John 42 Ellinwood 32

Thursday Boys

Spearville 31 Ellinwood 28

Kiowa County 61 Kinsley 28

Thursday Girls

Ellinwood 44 Hoisington 30

Larned 47 Macksville 40

Friday Boys

St. John 52 Hoisington 46

Larned 56 Macksville 36

Friday Girls

Spearville 44 St. John 31

Kinsley 49 Kiowa County 43

Saturday Schedule

At Larned Middle School

12:30 Girls 7th Place Game – Hoisington vs Macksville

2:15 Boys 7th Place Game – Ellinwood vs Kinsley

4:00 Girls 5th Place Game – Larned vs Ellinwood

5:45 Boys 5th Place Game – Kiowa County vs Spearville

At Larned High School

1:30 Girls 3rd Place Game – St. John vs Kiowa County

3:15 Boys 3rd Place Game – Hoisington vs Macksville

5:00 Girls Championship Game – Spearville vs Kinsley

6:45 Boys Championship Game – Larned vs St. John