Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 43.