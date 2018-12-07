Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 43.