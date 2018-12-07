Sheriff: Kansas couple in fatal crash, fire identified

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities have identified the victims in a fatal crash and fire just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in rural Sedgwick County.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, a pickup driven by Darold Hale of Goddard was southbound on 183rd Street West approaching MacArthur. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a westbound semi driven by Michael Harber of Wichita.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hale and a passenger Colleen Hale of Goddard were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the the Sedgwick County Forensics Center.

Harber refused treatment. The accident remains under investigation.