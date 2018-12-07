President Trump will speak in Kansas City today

Kansas City (AP) – President Donald Trump will visit Kansas City today for a conference on crime.

According to the White House, Trump will speak at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City. He is scheduled to speak just at 11:50 a.m.

The event has drawn hundreds of law enforcement officials, prosecutors and others focused on cutting back on crime.

Our President, Rick Armstrong, and Vice President, Barry Mayer, are representing KCMCC at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference this week. Deputy Attorney General of the United States, The Honorable Rod Rosenstein, is pictured speaking during the Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/I8bxyTZKKQ — Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission (@kcmetrocrime) December 5, 2018

The George W. Bush-era Project Safe Neighborhoods faded during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revived it last year.

Through the initiative, federal prosecutors have worked with local law enforcement agencies to target offenders in cases involving guns, drugs and gangs.