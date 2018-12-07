Police look for parole violator for questioning in Salina homicide

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Salina and are asking the public to help them locate a parole absconder who may have information on the case.

Shannon Lavar Brant, 41, is wanted on an arrest warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to Salina Police. He is believed to have information on the fatal November 30, shooting in the 700 Block of State Street in Salina.

Brant is described as 6-foot 2, 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has four previous conviction for drugs or drug distribution, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Police advise not to approach him and contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Bryant is asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.