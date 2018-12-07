Police: $8800 lost in Kansas bank forgery case

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft and forgery in Manhattan.

Just after 2:30p.m. Thursday, police filed a report that included forgery, theft by deception and identity theft involving two from Manhattan and Commerce Bank as the victims, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

An unknown suspect fraudulently opened a bank account using the victim’s information. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,827.00, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.