Moving along slowly for 8th Street pavement

The project to pave 8th Street between McKinley and Grant streets in Great Bend is about two weeks behind schedule according to City Administrator Kendal Francis.

The unfinished portion of 8th Street is set to be paved with three lanes that will provide a connecting corridor between two of the biggest retail businesses in town, Walmart and Dillons.

Francis says the cold weather has not been helpful for construction work.

Mud and wet conditions have been the biggest culprit to the delays. A change order with Venture Corporation took out some of the mud and placed a gravel base or crushed concrete aggregate to dry up the area. Francis estimated Venture will pour asphalt for 8th Street late next week.