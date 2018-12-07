Man dies after crane collapse in Kansas

FREDONIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a crane collapsed at a construction site in southeast Kansas.

Wilson County Sheriff Pete Figgin says deputies were called Friday to the site south of Fredonia, where a Fredonia Water Treatment Plant is under construction.

Figgin says officers found two adult men injured at the site. One man died and the other was treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff said the cause of the crane collapse hasn’t been determined.

No names have been released.