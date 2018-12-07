Man convicted of dragging Kan. officer during traffic stop

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A driver has been convicted of dragging and injuring a Lawrence police officer with his car.

Jurors found 38-year-old Aramis Hernandez, of Topeka, guilty Thursday of battery on a law enforcement officer during a July 2016 traffic stop.

When the officer asked Hernandez for his driver’s license, Hernandez told the officer that he “didn’t need” a license. The officer explained that a license was required. Hernandez continued to argue that under “common law” it wasn’t necessary.

The camera system in the officer’s vehicle showed that after a few minutes, Hernandez started to pull away with the officer hanging onto the side of the vehicle. Hernandez then drove off. The officer was treated for cuts and bruises.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 21.