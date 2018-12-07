Kansas man dies after pickup crash into frozen water

GRAY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Friday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by ,Nicholas Scott Davidson, 34, Ingalls, was north bound on County Road 2 just north of U.S. 56.

The pickup traveled off the road on the right. The driver overcorrected, lost control and traveled off the road to the left into frozen water.

Davidson was transported to the hospital in Dodge City where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.