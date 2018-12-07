It comes down to funding for K-96 project

Although there are a lot of unknowns with funding and a new Kansas Governor to take office in January, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters is confident the road construction project along K-96 Highway from Nickerson to Lyons will be reconsidered. The Kansas Transportation Task Force is finalizing their pitch to the Legislature for a new transportation comprehensive plan in 2020.

Peters says the Task Force heard a lot of input for their plan.

The plan is set to replace the Kansas Department of Transportation’s 2010 plan that is to expire in 2020. Trying to figure out the future transportation needs is a tough challenge, and Peters says now it will come down to funding such a plan.

Peters went with four other area representatives to testify in front of the Task Force in October to promote the completion of the K-96 project or “Northwest Passage” that was delayed a few years ago because of funding being raided from K-DOT to balance the state budget. The new stretch of highway would connect Hutchinson to north of Sterling.