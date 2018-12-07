Go Green for the Holidays

written by: Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent

Think about the bags full of trash that will be sitting by the curb waiting to be picked up the day after Christmas. It is a lot of waste and not very friendly to our environment. Here are some tips you can incorporate during this Christmas season to make your holiday a little greener for both the environment and your wallet.

 Shop Local – When you buy your gifts and supplies locally whenever possible it reduces the cost of traveling out of town. By supporting local crafters and businesses it helps to stimulate the local economy.

 Send E-Cards – For many of your family and friends, sending a card or invitation through e-mail may be an acceptable way to share holiday greetings. For those who still enjoy sending and receiving cards (like me), make sure to purchase cards made from recycled paper.

 It’s a wrap – You’ve picked out the perfect gift. Now what? Consider a reusable bag or box to wrap the present. For paper options, try comics, maps, coloring pages, or wrapping made from recycled paper. Scarves or towels may also be used as gift wrap. When sending gifts, try to reuse shipping materials like padded envelopes, cartons, and packing peanuts. If the gift is staying local, avoid wrapping altogether. Hide the gift and send the recipient on a scavenger hunt to retrieve it. Utilize Christmas stockings. They are a favorite tradition so who not reuse year after year and fill with small gifts.

 Entertaining – Entertaining can vary from an extended visit for out-of-town friends and family to a fancy one-night event. If the event requires entertaining a large group of people, turn the heat down before guests arrive. Lots of people in the house creates extra heat. Keep decorations to a minimum and consider using newsprint for table coverings. Add crayons to the table for entertainment for young guests.

 Opt for products with minimal packaging – When grocery shopping, reduce the amount of processed food you buy and opt for fresh. Cooking from scratch will reduce your cost and increase the flavor and nutrition of your food. When buying other supplies or gifts, look for items with the least amount of packaging.

 Conservative cooking – Be realistic about the amounts of food you buy and be creative with leftovers so food does not go to waste. Consider who will eat what and what portions are appropriate. Do not feel obligated to offer guests every appetizer and entrée under the sun. The holiday season is a time many people struggle with temptations and add extra pounds, so eliminating enticements may not be such a bad idea.

 Dishing it out – It may mean extra work for you, but think about hosting the event with reusable dishes instead of disposable dishes. When washing up after the party, fully load the dishwasher to get the most out of the hot water. Put out separate bins for recyclables and label them so guests know where to toss their glass, plastic and aluminum.

 Get creative with gift giving – Gifts made with love can be particularly sweet. Knowing someone made a homemade gift adds a personal touch. Consider gifts of entertainment, endowment or a good deed. Look around your surroundings and see if there is something you have that you know someone would enjoy receiving.

I want to give credit to Nadine Sigle for sharing these tips when she was the Family and Consumer Science Agent in the Post Rock District. Now Nadine serves as a Community Vitality Specialist in Northwest Kansas.