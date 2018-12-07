GBRC – Christmas Entertaining Meal

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Christmas Entertaining Meals program on Wednesday, December 12th, at the Great Bend Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street. Get into the Christmas spirit with a wonderful meal and the sounds from the Great Bend Middle School Women In Harmony group. The meal will begin at Noon and entertainment will be held from 12:15 – 12:45 pm followed by time to visit with your friends before you head back to work at 1:00 pm. For lunch, we’ll be serving hearty beef lasagna, green salad, bread along with dessert and a beverage. Register at the Great Bend Recreation Commission by Friday, December 7th. The entry fee is $10.00. For more information, stop by the Rec Center (1214 Stone Street) or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext. 110. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com.