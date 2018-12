DECEMBER 7, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 6HP WAUKESHA PROPANE ENGINE, 20 PCS OF CORRUGATED TIN, 16X12 CALF SHED AND MORE. 620-257-8900

WANTED: WINDOW SASH TOP 32X33 785-826-6397

FOR SALE: 1993 CHEVY ASTRO MINI-VAN, 1976 FORD FARM TRUCK W/BED, 8X18 FLAT BED TRAILER W/EXTRAS. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: PORTABLE WIND BREAKS 52′ LONG, 1999 LINCOLN. 620-793-0001

FOR SALE: LANDSCAPING ROCK/LIMESTONE ROCK, SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: INTERCOM SYSTEM, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: ELECTRONIC TOYS AGES 4, 7, 12. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: 2 PERSON HOT TUB, 4 TIRES 31/1050/15 & RIMS, 2 57″ DANCING SANTA CLAUSE. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: AR 223, 10 PT. CROSSBOW 620-282-7500

WANTED: LIFT CHAIR. 620-617-1141

FOR SALE: LOVESEAT GLIDER ROCKER. WANTED: 2 2001 CHEVY PRODUCT VAN WHEELS. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: PASTURE LEAN PIGS OR TRADE. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: AMERICAN TOURISTER LUGGAGE, LITTLE TYKES BASKETBALL GOAL. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: 1986 CAB OVER KENWORTH, LITTLE RASCAL SCOOTER, 1973 C70 GIN POLE TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: DOG CRATE BOX 32X32X25, 75,000 BTU RUDD FURNACE W/NEW CONTROL PANEL. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: 2 – 20.8/42 BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRES, 1969 CHEVY PU. WANTED: JUNK BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRE TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE SPACE HEATER, 11 METAL FOLDING CHAIRS, 8 HANDCRAFTED SPARK PLUG AIRPLANES/HELICOPTERS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 2 WOODBURNING STOVES, OKLAHOMA JOE’S SMOKER/GRILL, 28′ HOLIDAY CAMPER. 620-894-0200

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT PEPSI MACHINE, CHEVY PU PARTS 73/86, CONCRETE BLOCKS. 620-282-7708

WANTED: 2 TON ELECTRIC CHAIN HOIST 2 TON, 2,000/3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK, TRUCK TIRES 1100/20 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 2 OAK MAGAZINE TABLE LAMPS, POOL TABLE. WANTED: 8X10 YARD TRAILER 620-786-6965

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

IT’S SUPER 2ND SATURDAY SALE AT FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUES LOCATED AT 2025 FOREST AVENUE. COME ON IN AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, BROWSE THROUGH THE STORE AND FIND THAT CERTAIN SPECIAL GIFT. YOU WILL FIND DISCOUNTS ON ITEMS STOREWIDE. FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE HOURS ARE FROM 10AM UNTIL 5PM, TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, AND DON’T FORGET FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUES IS MORE THAN AN ANTIQUE STORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL; 620-793-7660

