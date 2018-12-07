Cop Shop (12/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/6)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:21 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 50 Avenue & SW 50 Road.

Criminal Damage

At 3:44 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 323 Marla Street 1.

At 5:03 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 30 Patton Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:10 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 131 in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/6)

Theft

At 7:19 a.m. a subject wanted to report a theft of a vehicle at 1317 Harding Street. Subject would only scream at the officer. No case at this time.

Criminal Damage

At 8:16 a.m. a report of someone slashing the tires on her 2005 Cadillac Escalade was made at 1108 Morton Street.

Battery

At 12:43 p.m. a report of being battered by Victor Flores was made at 1310 Hubbard Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:20 p.m. an officer arrested Gabriel Oddo at 1806 12th Street on a GBMC warrant.

Theft

At 4:27 p.m. multiple issues were reported at 1317 Harding Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:26 p.m. a traffic arrest happened in the 1600 block of Morton Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:30 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:30 p.m. an office arrested Jeanna Richter for a warrant at 2710 19th Street.

Locate Runaway / Missing Person

At 10:52 p.m. a runaway was located at Broadway & McKinley.