Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/6)

BOOKED: Cody Buckingham on GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey on BTDC warrant for FTA with a bond of $1,500 cash only. BTDC warrant for FTA with no bond.

BOOKED: Steven Fortner of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,477.50 cash only or 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Johnny Espinosa of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass. He was booked and confined with a bond set at $500 C/S or 48 hours in jail.

BOOKED: Gabriel Oddo on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants all for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Colby Hopkins on Community Corrections, serving two day.

BOOKED: Tanner Guyton of Great Bend BTDC case for unlawful possession of controlled substance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Garrett Buckbee of Ellinwood on BTDC case for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance, failure to signal, and no insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S and GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Joshua Bobbit on BCDC case, received a $10,000 OR bond with the following conditions: remain in contact with attorney, obey all state, federal, and local laws, go to all court dates, no contact with victim and stay in Kansas.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford on a case with conditions of A&D conditions, obey all state, federal, and local laws, remain in contact with attorney and must go to all future court dates.

RELEASED: Lamont Clark on GBMC case by court order. Pawnee County was contacted per instructions in computer. Pawnee County stated to release him.

RELEASED: Eric Buckley on GBMC warrant, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Ralph Tuey of Grea tBend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after receiving verbal order to release.

RELEASED: Gabriel Oddo on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250 surety bond.