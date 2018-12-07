Great Bend Post

2018 Keady Classic Scores and Schedule

2018 Keady Classic Schedule

Monday Boys
Macksville 61 Kinsley 36
Larned 62 Kiowa County 48

Monday Girls
Kinsley 28 Macksville 22
Kiowa County 56 Larned 35

Tuesday Boys
Hoisington 60 Spearville 32
St. John 52 Ellinwood 31

Tuesday Girls
Spearville 47 Hoisington 19
St. John 42 Ellinwood 32

Thursday Boys
Spearville 31 Ellinwood 28
Kiowa County 61 Kinsley 28

Thursday Girls
2:00 Ellinwood 44 Hoisington 30
Larned 47 Macksville 40

Friday Boys
3:45 Hoisington vs St. John
7:15 Macksville vs Larned

Friday Girls
2:00 Spearville vs St. John
5:30 Kinsley vs Kiowa County

Saturday Schedule

At Larned Middle School
12:30 Girls 7th Place Game – Hoisington vs Macksville
2:15 Boys 7th Place Game – Ellinwood vs Kinsley
4:00 Girls 5th Place Game – Larned vs Ellinwood
5:45 Boys 5th Place Game – Kiowa County vs Spearville

At Larned High School
1:30 Girls 3rd Place Game
3:15 Boys 3rd Place Game
5:00 Girls Championship Game
6:45 Boys Championship Game