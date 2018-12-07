2018 Keady Classic Scores and Schedule

2018 Keady Classic Schedule
Monday Boys
Macksville 61 Kinsley 36
Larned 62 Kiowa County 48
Monday Girls
Kinsley 28 Macksville 22
Kiowa County 56 Larned 35
Tuesday Boys
Hoisington 60 Spearville 32
St. John 52 Ellinwood 31
Tuesday Girls
Spearville 47 Hoisington 19
St. John 42 Ellinwood 32
Thursday Boys
Spearville 31 Ellinwood 28
Kiowa County 61 Kinsley 28
Thursday Girls
2:00 Ellinwood 44 Hoisington 30
Larned 47 Macksville 40
Friday Boys
3:45 Hoisington vs St. John
7:15 Macksville vs Larned
Friday Girls
2:00 Spearville vs St. John
5:30 Kinsley vs Kiowa County
Saturday Schedule
At Larned Middle School
12:30 Girls 7th Place Game – Hoisington vs Macksville
2:15 Boys 7th Place Game – Ellinwood vs Kinsley
4:00 Girls 5th Place Game – Larned vs Ellinwood
5:45 Boys 5th Place Game – Kiowa County vs Spearville
At Larned High School
1:30 Girls 3rd Place Game
3:15 Boys 3rd Place Game
5:00 Girls Championship Game
6:45 Boys Championship Game