2 Kansas woman jailed for alleged armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

At approximately 4 a.m. Nov. 27, police responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K, 2001 S. Oliver, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 34-year-old female employee, She told officers an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a black handgun and demanded money. The suspect took money and cigarettes, and then fled in a 2007 Cadillac STS driven by another unknown suspect.

Through the investigation, investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle, identify the driver of the suspect vehicle as 54-year-old Patricia Lucas and the robbery suspect as 38-year-old Regena Robinson both of Wichita. Police arrested Lucas on Nov. 27 and Robinson was arrested on Monday Dec. 3, according to Davidson. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery. The investigation has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.