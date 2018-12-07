16-year-old Kansas boy dies after crash with a semi

JACKSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Thursday in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Garrett N. Klahr, 16, Wetmore, was westbound on 286th Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 75.

A southbound Kenworth semi driven by David J. Christianson, 54, Canby, MN., struck the Toyota in the passenger side. The vehicle spun around and traveled into the southwest ditch.

Klahr was transported to the hospital in Topeka where he died. Christianson was not injured. The KHP did not have details on seat belt usage of both drivers.