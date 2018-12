Shopko announced Wednesday plans to close 39 stores across the country, including six in Kansas, according to a media release.

The retailer with headquarters in Green Bay, WI., is closing the locations, most of them Shopko Hometown stores, after a liquidation sale.

The sale starts on Dec. 7. The stores are expected to close at the end of the February include locations in Russell, Phillipsburg, Larned, Clay Center, Lyons and Anthony.