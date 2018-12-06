Sheriff: 41-year-old Kan. woman hospitalized after hit-and-run

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident seeking the public’s assistance with any information.

Just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 41-year old woman was walking southbound on SW Urish Road and entered the crosswalk at SW 29th Street in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

A westbound vehicle, possibly a mid 2000s Honda 4-door, stuck the woman. The victim described the driver as an older, white male.

EMS transported the victim to The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.