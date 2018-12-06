Police video features startled Kansas City porch pirate

KANSAS CITY — In an effort to help homeowners with package theft prevention, Kansas City police have posted a video on social media. It shows a man attempting to steal a package from the porch of a Kansas City home until an alarm sounds.

“The homeowner was out of state, but his security camera app notified him of motion, and when he saw the suspect go for the box on the porch, the homeowner set off the alarm. Looks like it worked.”

Police also suggested having the sound on while watching the video makes it more fun to watch.