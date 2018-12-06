KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

Boys
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe North
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Wichita Southeast
6. Wichita East
7. Topeka High
8. Derby
9. Blue Valley
10. Washburn Rural
5A Boys
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Salina Central
4. Andover Central
5. Maize
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Basehor-Linwood
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Goddard Eisenhower
10. Maize South
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC-Piper
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Ottawa
5. Topeka – Hayden
6. Anderson County
7. Paola
8. Parsons
9. Louisburg
10. Andale
3A Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Halstead
3. Girard
4. Sabetha
5. Cheney
6. Silver Lake
7. Rock Creek
8. Phillipsburg
9. Holcomb
10. Maur Hill
2A Boys
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
4. Ness City
5. Hoxie
6. Hutch – Trinity Catholic
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Lyndon
9. Lakin
10. Salina Sacred Heart
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. St. John – Hudson
4. Montezuma – South Gray
5. Almena – Northern Valley
6. Centralia
7. Atwood – Rawlins County
8. Little River
9. Olpe
10. Kiowa-South Barber
Girls
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. SM Northwest
5. Olathe East
6. Liberal
7. Manhattan
8. Olathe South
9. Wichita East
10. Topeka High
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. McPherson
4. Maize
5. Goddard
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. Maize South
8. DeSoto
9. Wichita Heights
10. St. James Academy
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Labette County
5. Augusta
6. Baldwin
7. Andale
8. Topeka – Hayden
9. Ulysses
10. Nickerson
3A Girls
1. Royal Valley
2. Nemaha Central
3. Burlington
4. Haven
5. Clay Center
6. Wellsville
7. Hugoton
8. Riley County
9. Marysville
10. Halstead
2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Sterling
4. Smith Center
5. Meade
6. Hoxie
7. Inman
8. Alma-Wabaunsee
9. Howard-West Elk
10. Jackson Heights
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Olpe
4. South Central
5. Frankfort
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Spearville
8. Centralia
9. Rural Vista
10. Axtell