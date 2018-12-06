Great Bend Post

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

by

Boys

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe North
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Wichita Southeast
6. Wichita East
7. Topeka High
8. Derby
9. Blue Valley
10. Washburn Rural

5A Boys
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Salina Central
4. Andover Central
5. Maize
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Basehor-Linwood
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Goddard Eisenhower
10. Maize South

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC-Piper
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Ottawa
5. Topeka – Hayden
6. Anderson County
7. Paola
8. Parsons
9. Louisburg
10. Andale

3A Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Halstead
3. Girard
4. Sabetha
5. Cheney
6. Silver Lake
7. Rock Creek
8. Phillipsburg
9. Holcomb
10. Maur Hill

2A Boys
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
4. Ness City
5. Hoxie
6. Hutch – Trinity Catholic
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Lyndon
9. Lakin
10. Salina Sacred Heart

1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. St. John – Hudson
4. Montezuma – South Gray
5. Almena – Northern Valley
6. Centralia
7. Atwood – Rawlins County
8. Little River
9. Olpe
10. Kiowa-South Barber

Girls

6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. SM Northwest
5. Olathe East
6. Liberal
7. Manhattan
8. Olathe South
9. Wichita East
10. Topeka High

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. McPherson
4. Maize
5. Goddard
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. Maize South
8. DeSoto
9. Wichita Heights
10. St. James Academy

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Labette County
5. Augusta
6. Baldwin
7. Andale
8. Topeka – Hayden
9. Ulysses
10. Nickerson

3A Girls
1. Royal Valley
2. Nemaha Central
3. Burlington
4. Haven
5. Clay Center
6. Wellsville
7. Hugoton
8. Riley County
9. Marysville
10. Halstead

2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Sterling
4. Smith Center
5. Meade
6. Hoxie
7. Inman
8. Alma-Wabaunsee
9. Howard-West Elk
10. Jackson Heights

1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Olpe
4. South Central
5. Frankfort
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Spearville
8. Centralia
9. Rural Vista
10. Axtell