Kansas commission forces out manager amid FBI inquiry

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Another high-level Sedgwick County official has been forced out amid an FBI investigation.

Commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday to pay County Manager Michael Scholes $205,427 to get him to leave.

Commissioners said their reason for forcing out Scholes was that he had created a toxic environment.

Scholes had been under fire after providing information to the FBI in an investigation last year of Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who is awaiting federal trial on wire fraud and money laundering charges related to campaign funds. O’Donnell, who’s still a member of the commission, voted against the payment, saying it’s too high.

Last month, the commission agreed to pay $77,000 to get rid of former Counselor Eric Yost, who was suspended after releasing details of efforts to oust Scholes.