Kan. teacher remains jailed on a $250K Bond on drug allegations

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas school teacher on drug charges.

According to the Texas County, Oklahoma District Attorney, 37-year-old Melissa Abla is accused of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine within 2,000 feet of a school or park, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine within 2,000 feet of a school or park, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp, maintaining place for keeping / selling a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abla, according to the school web site had worked as a teacher at Seymour Rogers Middle School in Liberal. She is now being held on a $250,000 Bond, according to the Texas County sheriff’s office booking report.

She is a resident of Tyrone, OK, approximately ten miles southwest of Liberal, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crimes occurred in Oklahoma between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, according to the district attorney’s office.