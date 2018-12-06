Kan. man sentenced for wife’s murder, hiding body in dumpster

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to the Hard 50 for the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in a dumpster in Wichita last spring.

According to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney, District Judge Faith Maughan sentenced Donnell Stafford, 31 of Wichita, to life with no possibility of parole for 50 years.

Stafford was found guilty on October 22nd of first degree murder and two counts of cruelty to animals. Judge Maughan sentenced Stafford to one year in jail on each cruelty charge and ran the sentences concurrently with the life sentence.

On April 8th, 2018, the body of Leuh Moore was found in a dumpster behind a liquor store in the 1700 block of south Seneca. The cause of death was a stab wound to the neck. Stafford also stabbed two pit bulls that lived with him and the victim in the 1100 block of west Dayton. Stafford was arrested two days later in Davenport, Iowa when an Iowa state trooper saw a car with a license tag stolen from Wichita, Kansas.