Great Bend City Council members get into a small disagreement

At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing board voted 5-3 to table a decision to hire a consultant to assist with retail development and recruitment. It was tabled until January under councilmember Brock McPherson’s motion to wait until the newly elected councilmembers take their seat.

When another motion came up on the agenda to approve a request for a consultant to handle a three-year strategic plan, McPherson motioned to table the decision as well. The consultant’s proposal was to include orientation training for the City Council. McPherson did not believe a decision should be made on extra work for councilmembers that were not part of the board yet.

Current councilmember Jolene Biggs took offense to McPherson’s statement.

Jolene Biggs Audio

The vote to table the proposal from Austin Peters Group ended in a 4-4 tie before Mayor Joe Andrasek broke the tie deciding to make a decision on the matter that night. McPherson responded to Biggs stating that councilmembers are expected to put in the necessary work to fulfill their duty, but the orientation would be extra time.

Brock McPherson Audio

The City Council passed the proposal from Austin Peters Group for the strategic planning that will cost $10,867.50 plus travel expenses for the group out of Overland Park. The Council did say no to the plan for the orientation training.