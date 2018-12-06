From broadcaster to dispatcher

For well over 25-years, Tim McQuade was the face of local news in central and western Kansas as a News Anchor for KSN Television in Great Bend. His signature signoff of “Thanks for joining us tonight, see you next time” was the calming voice that brought and end to an entire generations evening for many years. Now McQuade is using that calming voice in a different way as a dispatcher for Barton County 911. After KSN stopped broadcasting local news from the Great Bend facility, McQuade become the local manager for the Cox Communications retail center in Great Bend. When Cox eventually closed the location, McQuade decided to try his hand at dispatching where he thought he would be a perfect fit.

But now after constant training and practice, McQuade is a shift supervisor for Barton County 911 and is approaching his 10th anniversary on the job.

McQuade brings the same type of passion to his dispatching job as he did to his news reporting job that he did for over two decades. Whether at the news anchor’s desk on television or his control console in the 911 center, McQuade continues to be that calming voice on both the radio and the telephone.