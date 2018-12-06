Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL’s highest-scoring offense will face the league’s top-ranked defense when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs are averaging nearly 40 points per game behind their young star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens are allowing fewer than 20 points per game on the other side of the ball.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and 18th-ranked Iowa cruised past Iowa State 98-94, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes, who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is hopeful injured center Udoka Azubuike will be back on the floor by the time the second-ranked Jayhawks open Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Jan. 2. The 7-footer sustained a severe high ankle sprain against Wofford on Tuesday night. He was still not putting much weight on the ankle Thursday. Kansas plays New Mexico State on Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Owings has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals, five days after the utilityman was cut loose by Arizona. The 27-year-old Owings hit .206 in 106 games this year.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — AP player of the year Kyler Murray adds the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback as the College Football Awards show in Atlanta began. But right before the show started it was announced that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says the number of enforced targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision this regular season was the same as in 2017. That ends four straight years of increased calls. NCAA national coordinator of officials Rogers Redding reported 179 enforced calls in 817 games compared with 179 in 816 games last season. Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo said he’s pleased to see the targeting penalties level off and the hope is that the numbers will come down in 2019.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had one of the finest rushing games in NFL history as the Tennessee Titans ripped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-9 to improve to 7-6. Henry broke off a 99-yard touchdown run to tie Tony Dorsett’s NFL record for longest rushing TD in league history. Henry also shattered a team record with 238 yards rushing and tied a franchise mark with four touchdowns to help the Titans improve their chances for a playoff berth.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins are asking for privacy for Alex Smith and his family amid reports he is dealing with complications from surgery to repair a broken leg. A team spokesman declined to say whether the 34-year-old quarterback is still in the hospital, more than two weeks after surgery to repair a broken right tibia and fibula. NFL Network and Washington’s FM-106.7 are reporting that Smith is still battling infection in his right leg and being tended to by doctors.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have given pitcher Carlos Carrasco a four-year, $47 million extension through the 2022 season. The package includes $37.25 million in new guaranteed money and could keep him in a Cleveland uniform through the 2023 season. The 31-year-old Carrasco went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts last season, finishing with a career-high 231 strikeouts as the Indians became the first team to have four pitchers reach 200 strikeouts in the same season.

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi is staying with the Boston Red Sox after agreeing to a $68 million, four-year contract. Eovaldi was acquired by Boston from Tampa Bay on July 25 and went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA for the Red Sox. He was outstanding in the postseason, going 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in six appearances, including two starts.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 30 Jacksonville 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (18) Iowa 98 Iowa St. 84

Final Purdue 62 (23) Maryland 60

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 128 N-Y Knicks 100

Final Portland 108 Phoenix 86

Final Utah 118 Houston 91