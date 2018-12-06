Former teacher charged with more child sex crimes in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — More sex crime charges have been filed in Kansas against a former charter school teacher.

42-year-old Randall Carter II, of Overland Park, Kansas, was free on bond when he was arrested again Friday.

He had been teaching at Lee A. Tolbert Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, when he was charged in May in Johnson County, Kansas, with multiple sex crimes involving two children. Charter officials said the children weren’t students at the school.

The new charges of rape, aggravated indecent liberties and sodomy involve a third child and date back to 2012.

Bond for Carter is set at $500,000. During a hearing Thursday, a judge denied his request to lower it.