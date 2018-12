DECEMBER 6, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: SOMEONE TO REPAIR A 454 ENGINE. 620-253-3673

WANTED: A LARGE CHEST TYPE FREEZER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: CELL PHONE, VHS TAPES, 2 KEYBOARDS. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: DUCKS/GUINEAS, 3 BIRD CAGES, FISH TANKS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: LANDSCAPING & LIMESTONE ROCK, SIDE-BY-SIDE OFF WHITE REFRIGERATOR. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 1992 36′ WINNEBAGO. 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ BLACK, LOADED. 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: 7 THEATER SEATS. 620-603-6290

FOR SALE: 1996 DODGE DAKOTA PU FOR PARTS, 1973 CHEVY C70 GIN TRUCK, 1986 KENWORTH SEMI. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: CHAIR MAT. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 DIESEL PU, 6 CYL GAS/PROPANE ENGINE CATTLE/HOG PANELS 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 1989 FORD 3/4 TON 4WD PU, 2 – 2001 DODGE DAKOTA/2001 DODGE RAM FOR PARTS. 620-617-9548

FOR SALE: SEVERAL GLASS BOTTLES (MILK, BROWN, JARS, ETC.) 620-727-1310

FOR SALE: DROPLEAF TABLE & CHAIRS, 2 DESKS, 3 ANTIQUE TRUNKS. 620-617-5136

WANTED: SEWING MACHINE. 620-639-2434

FOR SALE: 2 SETS OF DISHES, KITCHEN CANISTERS (20 PC), WOOD ROCKER CHAIR. FREE: 2 SETS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. 620-792-9710

