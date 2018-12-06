City of Great Bend honors employees’ years of service

At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the city honored employees with service awards for significant anniversaries of employment.

Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling read through the names that were recognized beginning with the five-year work anniversaries and all the way to the 40-year anniversary with Building Inspector Lee Schneider.

Randy Keasling Audio

Along with Schneider, two staff members were recognized for 30 years, there were three employees receiving 25-year awards, two with 20 years, four with 15 years, four workers with 10 years, and five employees with five years of employment.

Employees recognized…

Five years

Amber Allen – Police Department

Michael Bradley – Police Department

Nathan Florian – Fire Department

Heather McLemore – Police Department

Robert Zimmerman – Public Works

10 years

Tim Newby – Public Lands

Matthew Tiede – Public Works

Chuck Pike – Municipal Court judge (part time)

Susan Thacker – Crossing Guard (part time)

15 years

Jason Cauley – Public Works

Jefferson Davis – Police Department

James Giles – Public Works

Eric Yoder – Police Department

20 years

Paul Millard – Police Department

Mike Smith – Fire Department

25 years

John Reynolds – Police Department

Terra Sanders – Public Lands

James Tillery – Public Lands

30 years

Janie Cheney – Front Door

Rick Robinson – Fire Department

40 years

Lee Schneider – Fire Department (volunteer part time)