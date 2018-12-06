City of Great Bend honors employees’ years of service

At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the city honored employees with service awards for significant anniversaries of employment.
Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling read through the names that were recognized beginning with the five-year work anniversaries and all the way to the 40-year anniversary with Building Inspector Lee Schneider.
Randy Keasling Audio
Along with Schneider, two staff members were recognized for 30 years, there were three employees receiving 25-year awards, two with 20 years, four with 15 years, four workers with 10 years, and five employees with five years of employment.
Employees recognized…
Five years
Amber Allen – Police Department
Michael Bradley – Police Department
Nathan Florian – Fire Department
Heather McLemore – Police Department
Robert Zimmerman – Public Works
10 years
Tim Newby – Public Lands
Matthew Tiede – Public Works
Chuck Pike – Municipal Court judge (part time)
Susan Thacker – Crossing Guard (part time)
15 years
Jason Cauley – Public Works
Jefferson Davis – Police Department
James Giles – Public Works
Eric Yoder – Police Department
20 years
Paul Millard – Police Department
Mike Smith – Fire Department
25 years
John Reynolds – Police Department
Terra Sanders – Public Lands
James Tillery – Public Lands
30 years
Janie Cheney – Front Door
Rick Robinson – Fire Department
40 years
Lee Schneider – Fire Department (volunteer part time)