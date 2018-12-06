Barton women’s soccer sweeps top conference awards

bartonsports.com – Matching last year’s haul of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference All-West team, the Barton Community College women’s soccer team received nine postseason awards following the conclusion of its 15-4-1 season. In addition to the conference awards, the Cougars also grabbed additional regional awards with five being named to the first team of the Region VI selections.

Leading the list were both the conference top offensive and defensive player of the awards helping to earn Head Coach Ousmane Camara his first Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Cougars to a No. 20 national ranking and its first Jayhawk Conference title since 2008.

Anchoring the Cougar backline, goalkeeper Reyna Gonzalez repeats her first team all-conference honors while also being named the Defensive Player of the Year. Left out of the region selections after being named to first team following her freshman season, the Liberal, Kansas, native contributed to four shutouts this season going 12-4-1 in the net while earning the conference goalkeeper of the week award twice.

On the flip side of the field the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Region VI selection Rayssa Neres broke down defenses for a nation’s third best 42 goals in recording the program’s second best mark behind Shala Giardini’s 59 top spot set in the 2009 season. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, freshman earned four conference weekly awards along the way of piling up the program’s second best 101 points in dishing out 17 assists to rank sixth best in a season.

Three Cougars join Gonzalez as repeat all-conference selections with Larissa Fagundes and Johanna Behrens each landing on both the conference and region first team selections while Jessica Simental earned second team conference distinction. Having led the Cougars in all offensive categories her freshman season, Fagundes was Barton’s third threat behind a pair of talented freshman to rattle the net 18 times to go along with sixteen assists in completing the year with 52 points. The Joinville, Brazil, native completed her Barton career seventh on the all-time chart with 32 net shakers, tied for fourth in assists with 22, and seventh with 86 total points.

Behrens was the key in the midfield as the native of Bochum, Germany, knocked in a team fourth best eight goals including her first collegiate hat trick coming September 17 against Garden City Community College helping Barton to the 13-0 win. Helping Behrens to trigger one of the most prolific offenses in program history finishing second in goals scored with 122 and a third best 94 assists were also second team midfielders Hays, Kansas, sophomore Tressa Becker and Capinas, Brazil, freshman Larissa Modesto.

Throughout the dynamic season the Cougars set a program record of twelve games without defeat, beginning with a 3-3 tie at then unbeaten Hutchinson Community College on September 8. With Gonzalez and reserve goalkeeper Priscilla Munoz guarding the net, conference and region first team freshman defenders Margarita Franco (Palma de Mallorca, Spain) and Alexsandra Fernandes (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) along with Simental of El Paso, Texas, posted seven shutouts in rattling off eleven straight victories.

Mysteriously left off the conference honors was Laura Maria as the freshman from Tubarao, Brazil, was Barton’s second leading attacker with the nation’s fourth best assist mark. Scoring 21 goals for eighth best in the program’s single season, Maria chalked up a single season fourth best 22 assists for the national ranking in finishing with 64 total points to rank sixth on the Cougar chart.