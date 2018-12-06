Great Bend Post

2 Kan. teens charged after guns, Tasers stolen from police car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two teens are facing federal gun charges after firearms and police equipment were stolen from an unmarked police car.

Brown -photo Wyandotte Co.

Leronte Swinton and Carvon Brown, both 19, are charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Federal court documents show the two are suspects in several car break-ins and thefts around Kansas City and in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

Prosecutors say a rifle, handgun and shotgun were taken from a patrol car parked in a south Kansas City on Nov. 10. Two Tasers, two bullet-resistant vests and two hand-held radios were also taken.

Investigators determined two vehicles the suspects were in were involved in several other thefts.

Police arrested Swinton and Brown Monday at a Kansas City home, where other stolen items were found.