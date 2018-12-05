Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s handling of violence accusations against Kareem Hunt shows the league still reacts heavily based on public perception. The league and Kansas City Chiefs quickly changed their approach toward the star running back after video was released showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel. The league has tried to change following its mishandling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case in 2014.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas beat Wofford 72-47 after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain. Azubuike was injured after landing awkwardly on a block attempt midway through the first half, and coach Bill Self said the 7-footer will be out indefinitely.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving Auburn to take the same job at Kansas. New Kansas coach Les Miles has named Lindsey to his staff. Lindsey has been Auburn’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. In 2017, Auburn’s offense was just the eighth in SEC history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards. Lindsey also has been offensive coordinator at Southern Miss and Arizona State.

Major League Baseball draft pick this summer who easily could have dropped football altogether. Instead, he successfully replaced Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and then some. He posted one of the best statistical seasons in college football history to become a Heisman finalist himself. He joins the likes of Bo Jackson and Charlie Ward as players who are highly accomplished in multiple sports.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave while it investigates an accusation that he called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a vulgar name during Buffalo’s game at Miami on Sunday. Hughes confronted Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room following Buffalo’s 21-17 loss, and video of the incident shows him accusing the umpire of using a derogatory term.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A dispute involving three fans in the stands at Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Chargers is being investigated by the NFL. Photos published by the Pittsburgh Current and video presented to KDKA-TV shows a woman who intervened in an argument between two men was grabbed by the throat by one of the men.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One of two men serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father is slated to begin his latest bid to convince a court that he didn’t do it. A Wednesday hearing in North Carolina will consider the argument by Daniel Green that he helped dump James Jordan’s body but didn’t kill him. Green was convicted of first-degree murder, and two state courts upheld the conviction.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Kansas 72 Wofford 47

Final (5) Michigan 62 Northwestern 60

Final (8) Auburn 67 UNC-Asheville 41

Final (22) Mississippi St. 90 McNeese St. 77

Final (25) Furman 98 Elon 77

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 96 Chicago 90

Final Orlando 105 Miami 90

Final Dallas 111 Portland 102

Final Sacramento 122 Phoenix 105

Final Utah 139 San Antonio 105