UPDATE: Kansas man struck, killed on Interstate in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say a 75-year-old Kansas man died after being struck by a car has he tried to cross a busy highway.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Ronald Smith of Topeka.

Police say he was hit Monday evening in the southbound lanes of U.S. 71 in south Kansas City.

Smith was on the inside shoulder of the highway and tried to cross the highway for unknown reasons. A Volkswagen traveling south was unable to stop and hit Smith, who died at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in Kansas City.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Several lanes of traffic were temporarily shut down while officers investigated and cleared the scene.