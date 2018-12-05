Thursday Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have struck gold in their search for a big hitter, getting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a multiplayer trade. The Cardinals sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona in the deal.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The NFL’s Rams will pay $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis who filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles. The settlement notice was filed in federal court last week but details weren’t released until Wednesday. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of thousands of fans who bought PSLs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Ware lost his starting job with the Chiefs after a devastating injury in a preseason game. He got it back after Kareem Hunt’s release. Now, the veteran running back is prepared to start against Baltimore on Sunday having had a full week as the No. 1 in practice, rather than the handful of reps allotted to the backup.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Evans scored 16 points and De’Riante Jenkins added 12, helping VCU hand Texas its second straight loss at home against a mid-major opponent, 54-53. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points, and career highs with 16 rebounds and five steals for the Rams.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to become Clay Helton’s offensive coordinator at Southern California. Kingsbury is considered one of the top offensive minds in football despite being fired by Texas Tech on Nov. 25. Kingsbury’s arrival should placate a large segment of the unsatisfied USC fan base that called for Helton’s firing throughout the second half of the Trojans’ first losing season since 2000.

DALLAS (AP) — Jaylen Fisher scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime as TCU rallied for a 67-59 win at SMU . That ended the Mustangs’ four-game winning streak. Fisher’s third 3-pointer of the second half made it 49-47 with 10 ½ minutes left, putting the Horned Frogs ahead to stay. Fisher scored all of his points on five 3-pointers.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has brought six more of his assistant coaches from Utah State to be on his staff with the Red Raiders. Wells was hired week to replace Kliff Kingsbury. Wells initially also brought offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Senior DaQuan Jeffries scored nine of his 20 points in the final 1:02 as Tulsa held off in-state rival Oklahoma State 74-71. The Cowboys had cut a 61-50 deficit to 63-61 before Jeffries slammed down a dunk and was fouled with 1:02 left.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors easily won a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are without LeBron James this time. Stephen Curry drained nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points in his third game back in the lineup to lead the Warriors to a 129-105 rout of the Cavs. Curry scored nine points in less than a minute of the fourth quarter and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors improved their league-best record to 21-5 as Kawhi Leonard shot 13 of 24 while providing 36 points to a 113-102 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Serge Ibaka added 18 points as the Raptors bounced back from Monday’s loss to Denver to beat the Sixers for the 13th straight time in Canada. Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points and added 10 rebounds for the 76ers, but teammate Joel Embiid contributed just 10 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga survived a major test from Washington as Rui Hachimura’s nailed a short jumper with a half-second left to send the Zags past the Huskies, 81-79. Hachimura had 26 points for the 9-0 Bulldogs, who have won 12 of their past 13 games against the Huskies. Jaylen Nowell scored 26 for Washington, which entered the game second in the nation with 98 points a game.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman RJ Barrett poured in 27 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as third-ranked Duke hammered Hartford, 84-54. Fellow freshman Zion Williamson delivered 18 points and 12 boards for Duke, which shot 62 percent in the second half and improved to 8-1. But the Hawks were down by just eight with 12 minutes left before the Blue Devils scored the next seven points to take control.

Wednesday Scores

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 81 Washington 79

Final (3) Duke 84 Hartford 54

Final (13) Texas Tech 65 Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Final (14) North Carolina 97 UNC-Wilmington 69

Final (15) Virginia Tech 89 VMI 68

Final (17) Buffalo 89 Le Moyne 55

Final (19) Ohio St. 77 Illinois 67

Final (21) Villanova 69 Temple 59

Final Minnesota 85 (24) Nebraska 78

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Denver 124 Orlando 118

Final Golden State 129 Cleveland 105

Final Washington 131 Atlanta 117

Final Oklahoma City 114 Brooklyn 112

Final Toronto 113 Philadelphia 102

Final New Orleans 132 Dallas 106

Final Minnesota 121 Charlotte 104

Final Memphis 96 L.A. Clippers 86

Final Milwaukee 115 Detroit 92

Final L.A. Lakers 121 San Antonio 113

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jacksonville at Tennessee 8:20 p.m.