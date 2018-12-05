Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the animal care specialists from the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – “Newsmakers”

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Gusts include Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp.

11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include the Director of Business Development at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Laura Blankenship along with Member Relations Coordinator Megan Barfield.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”