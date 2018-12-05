Sheriff: Juveniles in custody after gun battle on Kan. highway

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects in connection with a rolling gun battle.

Just before 1a.m. Wednesday, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist who was being chased and shot at by a white passenger car at SE 29th and SE Westedge Road, according to Sergeant Brad Jones.

The caller continued to SE 29th and SE California Avenue where the suspect fired several shots at them.

The caller drove north on SE California to SE 6th then drove east on Highway 40 to Lawrence while the suspect followed and shot at them several more times along the way.

Douglas County Sheriff and Lawrence Police located the vehicles at SE 6th and K10 Highway where they were able to get them stopped and into custody without further incident.

A gun was recovered from the white passenger car. Bullet holes could be seen in the back of the caller’s vehicle.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and everyone involved were brought to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Due to the parties involved being juveniles no names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.