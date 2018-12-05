Sheriff: Cause of NW Kansas business fire still undetermined

GOVE COUNTY — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office have yet to determine the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in Quinter.

Investigators believe they know the general area where it started but may never know what started the fire, according to Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber.

Just before 4 p.m., crews responded to report of a fire at Formation Plastics, 101 Sunset Ave. in Quinter, according to Weber.

When crews arrived, the building was totally engulfed in flames and due to the nature of the business, the smoke was toxic. The fire continued to smolder until late afternoon Monday.

The business makes plastic items including seats for transport buses, items for circuit boards and other plastic parts.

The facility is a total loss. There were no injuries.