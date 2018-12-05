Search continues for armed, dangerous wanted Kansas felon

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of auto burglaries, vehicle thefts and a high-speed pursuits and looking for a suspect.

The Hutchinson Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old John David Smalling Jr. He is suspected of being involved in the alleged crimes.

Smalling has a warrant for his arrest through the Reno County Sheriff’s Office for burglary, and has been tied to crimes in Haven, Hutchinson, Inman, McPherson, Medora, and Wichita.

Smalling is believed to currently be armed and dangerous. Smelling is described as a white male, 6-foot-3, and approximately 186 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads “Madi”.

He has previous convictions that include forgery, aggravated robbery and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smalling, please contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at (620)694-2666 or (800)222-TIPS.