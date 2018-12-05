Police identify Kan. woman who died in 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal 3-vehicle accident.

Just before 5p.m. Tuesday police responded to a traffic crash at Pawnee and Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

First responders found a woman identified as 30-year-old Elissa Warns-Branson of Wichita trapped in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Fire department crews were able to remove her from the vehicle but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Davidson.

Investigators determined a 2016 Dodge Truck driven by a 55-year-old man was northbound at a high rate of speed on Maize Road when it clipped a northbound 2011 GMC Sierra Truck.

The Dodge then rear-ended the Hyundai that was stopped at the red light at Pawnee, according to Davidson. The collision pushed the Hyundai approximately 50-yards to the north and Dodge truck flipped onto its roof.

The 55-year-old Dodge pickup truck driver remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe a medical condition may have contributed to the accident, according to Davidson.

A 56-year-old GMC pickup driver was not injured. It was the 28th fatality accident in Wichita in 2018.