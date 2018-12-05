Great Bend man bitten by Cobra, arrested on drug charges

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a dispute over a snake.

Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of a subject at 1017 Taft in Great Bend who was in possession of an exotic, venomous snake in violation of Great Bend City Ordinance.

According to a media release from police, the snake was reported to have bitten the owner on Tuesday and he received medical attention for the injury.

Officers responded to the residence to investigate the complaint and they contacted 25-year-old Ari Hooley.

During the course of the investigation, Hooley admitted owning the exotic venomous snake, which was identified as a Coral Cobra.

Hooley refused to cooperate with the police and turn the snake over to animal control officers.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, located reptile which had been decapitated and buried by the owner, prior to officer’s arrival.

While executing the initial search warrant, narcotics were located in the residence. A second search warrant was obtained and executed for the illegal narcotics. Officers located evidence of cultivation and distribution of a large quantity of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Officers also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Cooley was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center, where he was booked in lieu of a $300,000.00 bond on requested charges of unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp

The Golden Belt Humane Society assisted in the investigation and arrest.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.