Kan. woman, 5 children hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY— Six people were injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Lauren Renea VenMeter, 25, Manhattan, was stopped on eastbound U.S. 24 at the U.S. 77 Junction. The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A southbound 2016 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Darrell J.Thompson, 59, Wamego, struck the left side of the Nissan. The Ford then crossed the center line and struck the left side of a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Mason Edward Miller, 64, Manhattan.

VanMeter and passengers in the Nissan including one juvenile girl and two juvenile boys were transported to Via Christi in Manhattan.

Two additional passengers in the Nissan, a juvenile girl was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka and another juvenile girl was airlifted to KU Medical Center.

Thompson and Miller were properly restrained at the time of the accident and not injured. The KHP did not have complete seat belt usage details of the occupants in the Nissan.