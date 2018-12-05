Kan. man sentenced for soliciting teen on Facebook

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 67-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

Raymond Soden was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest in August to solicitation. He admitted in his plea that he knew the girl was 13 when he began exchanging messages with her offering to pay for nude photos of her and her friends as well a sex acts.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release that Soden had prior convictions for battery and for sexual battery.

Prosecutors argued for a sentence of more than 13 years but Soden’s attorney asked for probation.