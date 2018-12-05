Kan. man jailed after 2 children shot playing with gun

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child endangerment allegations.

Just after 9a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a walk in shooting call at St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita, according to a media advisory from police.

At the hospital, police contacted 2-year-old and 4-year-old boys with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their hands. The 2-year-old was treated, released and placed into protective custody. The 4-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Investigators learned the boys, their mother and 26-year-old Delano Rogers arrived at Rogers’ residence in the 2200 Block of South Main Street in Wichita. The boys began playing with the handgun which fired injuring them.

Rogers took the boys and their mother to the hospital and left. Police found him at the residence, took him into custody and booked on requested charges of aggravated child endangerment, interference with the judicial process and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, police located a handgun in a vehicle in the 700 Block of Minneapolis, according to the advisory.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.