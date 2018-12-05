Great Bend Coop gets through fall storage issues

A record corn and soybean harvest in Kansas along with a huge milo crop was expected to put a strain on elevators to find storage for all that grain and it did. The Great Bend Coop scrambled the entire fall to find places to store the huge crops and to gets those crops to terminals. But according to Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler, things have eased up somewhat although there are still plenty of challenges.

Jeff Mauler Audio

Mauler, a guest yesterday on the “Ask the Expert Show” on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, says it has been a strange fall harvest that in some situations has turned into a winter harvest as some crops still remain in the field. That he says will have an impact on the amount of acres planted to wheat for next year.

Jeff Mauler Audio

In the last crop progress and condition report for the 2018 growing season that was released Monday, USDA indicated that the corn harvest in Kansas was 96-percent complete. Soybeans harvested was 95-percent and sorghum harvested was at 89-percent.